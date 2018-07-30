MARLEY SIENNA-RAIN PELTIER

Marley began her journey to the spirit world Monday, July 23, 2018 at the tender age of 9. Cherished daughter of Shawnee Pangowish and Mitchell Peltier. Beautiful granddaughter of Victoria Shawongonabe, Ronald Pangowish (Yvonne) & Teresa Peltier. Precious great-granddaughter of Eleanor Shawongonabe (late Maurice), Shirley Peltier (late Chi Jim) all of Wikwemikong. Treasured niece of Tashina Shawongonabe, Matthew Pangowish, Ryan Abel, Alexandria Shawongonabe, Mkoonhs Pelletier, Miigwaanhs Pelletier all of Wikwemikong. Amazing goddaughter of Mary- Jo Peltier, Matthew Pangowish both of Wikwemikong & Savannah Peltier-Cooper, Joshua Oshkabewisens both of Sudbury. Loved by many great-aunties, great-uncles and cousins. Special little friend to Nicole Trudeau, Nicole Pitawanakwat and she also leaves behind her very special pals Zoosy-Pie and Damien. Marley always drew people in with her amazing soul and positive attitude. Everyone instantly fell in love once they met her. She was a talented little artist, always drawing and using her creative mind. From making her own comics to trying different crafts she learned from Youtube. Marley loved to sing, dance, tap, do ballet and play hockey. She was an aspiring Youtube star. Marr will always be remembered and treasured by many. Visitation was from 2 pm Thursday, July 26 at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah. Funeral Mass was at 11am on Saturday July 28, 2018 at Holy Cross Mission, Wikwemikong. Cremation to follow Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.

