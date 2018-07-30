HERBERT WILLIAM BECKS March 22, 1950 – July 15, 2018

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Herbert William Becks at the age of 68, peacefully at home with his family by his side. Beloved husband of 40 years, soulmate and best friend of Bernice Becks of Tamworth. Loving father of Nathaniel Becks of Tamworth, Matthew Becks (Laureen Cooney) of Kingston and Rachael Hill (Kelly) of Kingston. Brother of Mary Lewis (Irwin) of Kagawong, Margaret Lewis of Sudbury, Allan Becks (Heather) of Lively, Charles Becks (Fay) of Mindemoya, Floyd Becks (Joellen) of Kagawong, and Christine Lewis (Merlin) of Spring Bay. Brother-in-law of Carolyn Springstead of Hamilton. Also survived by his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Neil and Francis Becks and nephew Darryl Lewis. He loved his family whole-heartedly. As per Herb’s wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial is to take place at a later date. Donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society, 496 Days Road, Kingston, Ontario K7M 5R4. Arrangements by hannahfuneralhome.com.