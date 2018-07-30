Sadly, Fritz Kettling has passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on July 23, 2018. He may now be sailing on Bayfield Sound or perhaps simply figuring out another way to help a neighbor. Both things he loved to do. Or perhaps he is dancing, another love found later in life. Fritz first came to Barrie Island in 1984 and liked it so much, he and his wife Anne came to stay in 2002. Not easy coming to winter on the far reaches of Barrie Island, off the grid. No matter, he soon had a shop that would be the envy of anyone. We all marvelled at Fritz’s handiwork, whether in metal or wood; he had a true artistic ability. Birdhouses, shoe horns, advent wreaths, stone geese or candle holders – if you needed something special, Fritz could and would design and build it. Canadian citizenship followed, and as testament to him and his life, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal thanking him for his “dedicated service to your peers, to your community and to Canada”. All who knew him would agree with this. He leaves behind his loving wife, Anne and step-sons Torsten (Imke) and Helge. He will be missed by his grandchildren Lina, Henry, Fine and Felix. His sister Marga (Peter) shares in his loss. A celebration of his life will be held at the Simpson Funeral Home in Gore Bay, Ontario on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 11am followed by a reception. Memorial donations may be made towards the Angel Bus or the Mindemoya Hospice and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca

