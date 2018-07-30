Connie Harrison passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018 in her 90th year. Beloved sister of Fern Patterson and dear sister-in-law of Nancy Panton and Kathleen Panton. Also survived by nieces Jill Patterson (Rick Campbell), Juli Patterson (Danny Vienneau), Deborah (Ron) Brown, Marilyn Panton (Scott Beatty), Susan (Scott) Kline, Cathy (Mike) Leuszler, Heather Panton (John Pyette), Angie Panton, Melanie Panton, nephews Richard (Sheila) Panton, Ernie Panton (Juli Rolason), Gary (Debbie) Panton and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her husband Jack, parents Cleve and Violet (Rowe) Panton, brothers James, Archie and Clive, sisters Lois Panton, Janice Panton and Cleo Strain as well as sister-in-law Mary Panton and brothers-in-law Doug Patterson and John Strain. Connie spent 33 years of winter golfing at Indian Hills Golf Club in Fort Pierce Beach, Florida and returning to golf at Manitoulin Island Country Club. She spent her entire career working in banking, starting in Gore Bay, and after several moves around the province, she retired from Bank of Montreal in North Bay, returning to Gore Bay. Connie was an avid walker and reader and loved watching golf on T.V. She worked on the volunteer ambulance many years ago. At Connie’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral. Interment Gordon Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Manitoulin Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

