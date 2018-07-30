Brenda D. Playter passed away at home in Tehkummah, Manitoulin Island, on Monday, July 23, 2018, at 61 years of age. Loving wife of Robert (Bob) and dear mother of Michael Playter and Laura (Keith Cudia). Loving grandmother of Nicolas Cudia. Step-mother of Michelle Playter (Stefan Kanitz) and Carrie (Petrie Salmela). Step-grandmother of Meghan Graham and Niko and Aava Salmela. Visitation took place at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Saturday, July 28, 2018, from 1-2 p.m. Memorial service took place in the Playter chapel at 2 p.m. If desired, please consider a donation to Daffodil Terrace Lodge, Sudbury, in Brenda’s memory. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com

