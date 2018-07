Alex Annett died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in London, Ontario. Alex was 50 years old. He is survived by his dad, Carl Annett (Janis), sisters Teresa Annett and Paula (Philip) Hughes, step-brothers Todd and Chris Gauthier, step-sister Michelle Gauthier and their families. A Celebration of Alex’s life was held both in London and Little Current.

- Advertisement -