Bridal Veil Falls listed on the ‘must-see’ natural attractions in Ontario list

TORONTO—The Summer Fun Guide for must-see natural attractions in Ontario has included the iconic Bridal Veil Falls in Kagawong.

The Summer Fun Guide, Ontario’s online tourism directory, lists thousands of things to do and places to stay in Ontario, including a whole category of attractions. Ontario’s natural wonders should challenge the manmade ones for the spots at the top of your list. Discover them and work to protect them, since these attractions are all world-class, states a release.

Listed as number three on the list was “Waterfalls.”

“Niagara Falls is the best known (waterfall) but don’t forget Bridal Veil Falls on Manitoulin Island, Kakabeka Falls (second highest in Ontario) and all of Hamilton—the waterfall capital of the world!”

“Ontario has some incredible manmade attractions but we really are lucky to have so many natural ones that are easily accessible from major cities and towns,” said Elisa Morton Palter, one of the publishers of Summer Fun Guide.

“Mix up your visits to museums and tourist attractions with an exploration of some of these natural wonders for a really awesome overview of all the province has to offer,” says co-publisher Shari Wert.

The Summer Fun Guide lists thousands of attractions, events, activities and accommodations in Ontario and is available online and is published annually in print. Both the print and online guides are divided into seven Ontario regions, with up to 16 categories in each, such as accommodations, museums, sightseeing tours, attractions, outdoor adventures and more. The online directory also has a festival and event calendar, helpful travel information, dozens of valuable coupons and a personal summer fun itinerary feature.