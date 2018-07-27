Party held for MSO team members competing in national games

MINDEMOYA—Members of the Manitoulin Special Olympics team held a party last Friday evening in Mindemoya to show their support for fellow athletes who are competing in the Canada Special Olympics National Games at the end of the month in Nova Scotia.

“We are here tonight to celebrate the accomplishments of some of our athletes who qualified and are going to the Canadian National Games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia,” said MSO coordinator and coach Janet Anning (who will be coaching at the National Games). “Matthew Bedard, Austin Featherstone, Kelsey Mellan and Mark Dokum will all be taking part in the Games.”

Ms. Anning pointed out, “we went over to Sudbury to have a practice on a real good track, at Laurentian University.”

Missing from the party on Friday was MSO coach Sandy Graham who is coaching the Team Almaguin softball team at the National Games. Last year she coached the team and won the gold medal, beating our (MSO) team to qualify for the provincials. She is with the Almaguin team today as they are holding a practice session.”

“We will be flying out on Monday (July 30) for Antigonish, Nova Scotia from Sudbury,” said Ms. Anning. “Matthew Bedard will be competing in the 400, 800 and 1,500 metre races; Austin Featherstone will be running in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 metre races; Kelsey Mellan will be taking part in the 200, and 400 metre races as well as shot put; and Mark Dokum will be competing in the 100 metre, shotput, and javelin.”

“If our athletes win any of their events, they have the possibility of going to Abu Dhabi for the World Games being held in March,2019,” added Ms. Anning.