Perry Bellegarde re-elected as national chief of Assembly of First Nations

VANCOUVER – Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald congratulates Perry Bellegarde upon his re-election as National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

“The Chiefs from across this country, having many diverse platforms to choose from, selected a leader whom they felt best represents their interests nationally,” Regional Chief Archibald said. “Working collaboratively, we can achieve positive resolutions to our common issues, while collectively holding a vision of vibrant, safe and prosperous communities with happy children and healthy families.”

“I offer my support to the re-elected National Chief, as I believe that by embracing change, harnessing our strengths and working in unity, we will create a better quality of life for all First Nation communities in Ontario,” stated Regional Chief Archibald. “With new and renewed mandates, the National Chief and the AFN Executive can use this momentum to create positive change for First Nations people and communities.”

On behalf of the Anishinabek Nation, Grand Council Chief Glen Hare also sent his congratulations to Chief Bellegarde on his re-election as National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

“Congratulations to Perry Bellegarde on his re-election,” Grand Chief hare added. “His experience from his long political career will continue to serve our people well when it comes to defending the rights of our citizens, especially in the areas of housing, health care, and resource access. I look forward to seeing his efforts in closing the gap come to fruition.”

National Chief Bellegarde won in the second ballot with 328 votes, while needing 312 to surpass the 60 percent election mark. Chief Bellegarde is from Little Black Bear First Nation in Treaty 4 territory in Saskatchewan where he served as chief. He has also served as Grand Chief of the Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations.