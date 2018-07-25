Haweater Weekend, the 51st edition, continues to deliver great family fun

The Little Current Lions Club started with committee meetings about a month after the 2017 Haweater Weekend, our 50th anniversary, was over. Many new events were looked at for the upcoming weekend.

We set our sights on two new events that hadn’t been here ever before.

The ever-popular TV series ‘Carver Kings’ were pursued early. They have quite a following, so we wanted them here in person. It was about the middle of November when they said they would be glad to come! They can be found at the fire hall all week, and weekend, long.

We also knew we had to come up with an event that had to do with our finest natural asset—water. Ski-Mazing Water Sports was contacted in the late fall and were also booked for Haweater Weekend. They have parasailing for fantastic views of the North Channel as well as a jetovator for some high-flying fun. This will take place at Low Island Park.

Our weekend starts out on Wednesday, August 1 when the Ontario Provincial Police Golden Helmets ride into town for a show of their precision skills downtown, Water Street, at 6 pm. See the many tricks these officers can do with their bikes!

The downtown will be closed off as of Friday morning at 6 am to fill the street with many local and regular vendors that wish to participate. The street will be closed off to vehicular traffic for the entire weekend.

The Lions have plenty of good music in the downtown this year starting at 5 pm on Friday. We are having two bands and following the opening ceremonies that we hope you all attend at 7 pm, join us for the musical stylings of Pop Mach!ne—a young group cranking out classic rock hits.

As we do every year, we are once again hosting the slo-pitch tournament at Low Island so come and see the teams, some of which have been playing for the last 25 years of the tournament, play hard. This will be our 25th anniversary for the tournament, which runs all weekend.

Saturday also marks another Haweater anniversary—the 15th anniversary of the cardboard boat race. Races get underway at 12:30 at the Low Island Park docks.

The day has yet more music on the main street, as well as plenty of great activities including the car show which runs from 10 am to 4 pm.

On Saturday night there are two dances at the arena featuring two different kinds of music, Top 40 and classic rock; Haweater quite literally has something for everyone!

There are bouncies at Low Island, bobbing for donuts and a watermelon eating contest and so, so much more.

This is only a sampling of the great events the Lions have in store for you this Haweater Weekend. We hope you all come out and enjoy yourselves; take in as many events as you can!

On behalf of the Little Current Lions Club, I wish all our visitors and Islanders alike a very Happy Haw Weekend. Please be safe.

Sincerely,

Lion President Bruce Burnett

Little Current Lions Club