Reta Pearson peacefully passed away on July 22, 2018 at Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya site, with her family by her side, in her 83rd year. Born September 13, 1935, to Charles and Ruby Middaugh (Pearson) in Mills Township, Reta lived most of her life on Manitoulin Island. She married William (Bill) Pearson on September 26, 1951, and they moved to the farm in Evansville in May 1957, where Reta resided until her hospitalization this summer. Survived by her children, Cora Hayden (Arthur), Christie Anderson (Robert), Connie Merrylees (Robert) and Rodger (Donna) Pearson, siblings Helen (Orford) Strain, Fred (Maxine) Middaugh and Madeline Wiseman, sister-in-law, Doris Middaugh, and special friend Marvin Sloss. She had nine grandchildren of whom she was very proud, Debbie Hayden (Mark Hicks), Diane Patry (Carman); Joel (Kate), William James and Mark (Nancy) Merrylees; Clayton (Robyn) and Cara Best; Curtis (Lisa) and Kenton (Michelle Nadeau) Pearson. Great-grandmother of 18 and great-great grandmother of 3, aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Charlie and Ruby Middaugh, siblings Raymond Middaugh and Hilda Bailey, and brothers-in-law Austin Orford, Godfrey Bailey, Jim Strain and Clarence Wiseman. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 25 at the Burpee Mills Cemetery at 11 am, followed by a gathering at the Burpee Mills Complex. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya site, or charity of your choice, and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

- Advertisement -