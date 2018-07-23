It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth “Betty” Lentir (nee Russell) announces her passing on July 22, 2018 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of George (predeceased 1996) and loving mother of Shirley Legge (Owen), Fred, Lenora Tann (Mike), Reg (predeceased 2009) and Rob Lentir (Andrea). Beloved grandmother of Julie Allen (John), Jackie Legge, Wayne Legge (Danielle), Andrea Tann, Brad Tann (Jessica), Lisa Sinclair (Adam), Makenna Lentir and Avery Lentir. Great-grandmother of Jesse, Jarret, Samantha, Jayden and Colton. Betty will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents Samuel and Lydia Russell-Hunter, step-father Paul Hunter and sister Noreen Russell. Betty enjoyed her garden, baking and cooking. She enjoyed listening to live country music played in her home and spending time with her family. A social gathering will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at the Providence Bay Hall from 1-3 pm. Interment Providence Bay Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or the Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary (Angel Bus) and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

