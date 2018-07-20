New fitness/gym process in Gore Bay will be continuing

GORE BAY—The process towards the construction of a new fitness centre in Gore Bay continues, and if everything goes according to plan the building would be completed by November 1.

“We had a meeting with the architects on Tuesday, and they provided a draft plan,” Councillor Jack Clark, a member of the Gore Bay Fitness/Gym Committee, told The Recorder after a meeting with the architects on July 10. “We made some changes to the plan, one being with the type of windows to be installed, and this has gone back to them for costing. We are hoping in a week we will have those numbers in terms of costing.”

At a Gore Bay council meeting last week, Mr. Clark said, “we’ve started the process; we have been dealing with Akfit.”

At a committee meeting June 20, Akfit’s proposed fitness centre design was reviewed. A few concerns were addressed regarding space for missing items like a maintenance/mechanical room. UItimately the committee will be working with J.L. Richards to get what they want.

The committee feels that the fitness centre should have 24 hour access seven days a week to optimize the potential use of the facility.

“Yes, as far as we know everything is a go as far as funding commitments, a significant portion is going to be private (funds),” said Mr. Clark. “But we have to wait until all final costs are in, but we have been told they can work within the budget we have proposed.”

The new fitness/gym centre will be located between the new town parking lot, and the under construction new tennis/pickleball courts at the town park south of the Millsite Apartment building.