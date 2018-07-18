WEDNESDAY, August 1

6:00 PM TO 8:00 PM • OPP Golden helmets – Head downtown to watch the Ontario Provincial Police Golden Helmets Precision Motorcycle Team as they show off their superb riding skills. A reminder that Water Street downtown will be closed to traffic during the event from 5 pm on.

Thursday, August 2

ALL DAY • Carver Kings – Members of the hit HGTV show Carver Kings will be at the arena parking lot showcasing their talent by creating beautiful carvings with only a chainsaw! Come witness their amazing work at the Fire Hall parking lot.

Friday, August 3

ALL DAY • Carver Kings – Members of the hit HGTV show Carver Kings will be at the arena parking lot showcasing their talent by creating beautiful carvings with only a chainsaw! Come witness their amazing work at the Fire Hall parking lot.

6:00 am – ALL DAY • DOWNTOWN CLOSED TO VEHICULAR TRAFFIC – Come shop the pedestrian mall featuring over 30 local vendors!

ALL afternoon • Kids’ Inflatables at Low Island Park

10:00 am • SKI-Mazing Water Sports – For an amazing view of the North Channel, try your hand at parasailing. For the truly adventurous Haweater warrior, the Jetovator might be more your speed! Low Island Park all weekend long!

11:00 am to 5:00 pm • Science En Route – Feel the Rush – by Science North. Little Current Post Office parking lot. FREE

1:00 pm • Craz-E-Crew Stunt Team – at the NEMI Rec Centre, arena floor. Prepare to be amazed at this high intensity stunt crew featuring BMX bikes and skateboards. As seen on Canada’s Got Talent! Admission $10 for children and adults.

3:00 pm • Craz-E-Crew Stunt Team – at the NEMI Rec Centre, arena floor. Prepare to be amazed at this high intensity stunt crew featuring BMX bikes and skateboards. As seen on Canada’s Got Talent! Admission $10 for children and adults.

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm • Music by Second Avenue II – Classic Rock and Roll on the main street. Courtesy of the Little Current Lions Club.

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm • Legion BBQ – 6 oz New York steak, baked potato, tossed salad, bun, dessert, tea and coffee. $15/plate. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177, Vankoughnet St.

5:00 pm • Classic Car Cruise-In – Check out these beautiful pieces of automobile history along Little Current’s downtown core. Sponsored by the Rainbow Country Cruisers. Call Roy Knobel 705-368-1326 for more details.

6:00 pm • 25th Annual MIXED SLO-PITCH TOURNAMENT – Low Island ball fields. Cheer on your favourite of 16 teams! Contact Bruce Burnett 705 368-3163

7:00 pm • OPENING CEREMONIES Marking the 51st Anniversary – Downtown at the Cenotaph – Dignitaries, Lions. All encouraged to attend.

7:30 pM to 11:00 PM • Music by PoP Mach!ne – Teen classic rock band from Lively. On the main street.

8:00 pm • Craz-E-Crew Stunt Team – at the NEMI Rec Centre, arena floor. Prepare to be amazed at this high intensity stunt crew featuring BMX bikes and skateboards. As seen on Canada’s Got Talent! Admission $10 for children and adults.

Saturday, August 4

ALL DAY • Carver Kings – Members of the hit HGTV show Carver Kings will be at the arena parking lot showcasing their talent by creating beautiful carvings with only a chainsaw! Come witness their amazing work at the Fire Hall parking lot.

ALL DAY • Vendors Downtown – Food, shopping and more.

ALL DAY • Kids’ Inflatables at Low Island Park

8:00 am • The Haw Run – Registration 8:00am at the Library. 8:30am 10K start. Entry Fee: $15. 10am 5K start. Entry Fee: $10. 11am Kids 1Km Fun Run starts, Ages 5-10. Entry fee $5. Nelson Wood 705-368-0375 or email 1mrwood79@gmail.ca

9:00 am to Noon • Soap Box Racing – Free entry. Ages 5 – 11. All cars prebuilt. Practice runs and registration from 9am. Races begin at 10:30am. Meet at Gateway to Life Church parking lot. Kids must bring their own helmet.

9:00 am • MIXED SLO-PITCH – Low Island. Beer Garden, food, and more!

9:00 am • Pound Fitness – by Mary Mitchell – FREE – Donation of a can of food. Low Island Park.

9:00 am to Noon • FARMERS’ MARKET – Downtown, BMO garage.

9:00 am • Yoga on the Docks – Meet at the east end, near the birdcage lighthouse.

10:00 AM – All Day • SKI-Mazing Water Sports – For an amazing view of the North Channel, try your hand at parasailing. For the truly adventurous Haweater warrior, the Jetovator might be more your speed! Low Island Park all weekend long!

10:00 am to 4:00 pm • Little Current Lions 16th Annual Haweater Cruise-in – Little Current waterfront, Water St East. Show cars must enter from the east end at Sim St. Donations to Food Bank in lieu of registration. Dash plaques, goodie bags, BBQ, music, awards, auction and more. All proceeds to charity. No pre-registration required. Call Roy Knobel 705-368-1326 for more details.

10:00 am to 4:00 pm • Science En Route – Feel the Rush – by Science North. Little Current Post Office parking lot. FREE

11:00 am • ZUMBA For KIDS – Dance the morning away while getting fit too! Head to the Cenotaph for a free kids’ Zumba class.

11:00 am to 8:00 pm • Beer Gardens and BBQ – Featuring Molson Canadian and Manitoulin Brewing Company products. Lions Pavilion Low Island

11:00 am to 9:00 pm • Island Beerfest at Expositor Square – Featuring Manitoulin Brewing Co. & Split Rail Brewing Co.

11:00 am • ADULT ZUMBA CLASS – Start Haweater off right with a FREE Zumba class with instructor Casey Boisvert. Beginners welcome. Curling club ice surface.

11:30 am • NBS Auto Hot Wheels Racing – Registration at 11:30 am – Racing at 12:00 noon – NAPA parking lot on Water St. Kids come on out and race your hot wheel cars. Awards, prizes, fun and more. Call Roy Knobel 705-368-1326 for more details.

11:00 am • Craz-E-Crew Stunt Team – at the NEMI Rec Centre, arena floor. Prepare to be amazed at this high intensity stunt crew featuring BMX bikes and skateboards. As seen on Canada’s Got Talent! Admission $10 for children and adults.

12 noon • Face Painting by Chantal Glady – Downtown at cenotaph

12 Noon • Beach Volleyball Tournament – Low Island volleyball courts. Registration at noon. Contact Tracy Esposto at 705-368-3415 to register.

11 am to 1:00 PM • Music by PoP Mach!ne – Teen classic rock band from Lively. Downtown.

12:30 Pm • 15th Annual Cardboard Boat Races – Low Island. Prizes, age categories and business challenge. Build your boat and bring it down to Low Island. Contact Alicia at 705 368-2744. Sponsored by the Little Current Lions Club. No rafts please!

1:00 Pm • Craz-E-Crew Stunt Team – at the NEMI Rec Centre, arena floor. Prepare to be amazed at this high intensity stunt crew featuring BMX bikes and skateboards. As seen on Canada’s Got Talent! Admission $10 for children and adults.

3:00 Pm • Craz-E-Crew Stunt Team – at the NEMI Rec Centre, arena floor. Prepare to be amazed at this high intensity stunt crew featuring BMX bikes and skateboards. As seen on Canada’s Got Talent! Admission $10 for children and adults.

3:00 pm • Bobbing for Donuts & Watermelon Eating Contest – Downtown at the cenotaph. Adults and kids competitions.

3:00 pM to 5:00 PM • Music by Second Avenue II – Classic rock and roll. Downtown.

3:30 pm • Plasma Car Racing – Plasma car racing–does it get any better than this!? Open to children and adults. Downtown at the cenotaph

4:30 pm • Ashley Manitowabi, Manitou Magic – Wikwemikong’s Magic Manitou and his interactive magic show is sure to please the entire family with his vast array of illusions, tricks and good old fashioned magic (there’s even a bunny!). He may just share a secret or two! At the Expositor Square in Downtown at the cenotaph. Courtesy of the Little Current Lions Club.

8:00 pm • HAWFEST DANCE – Two dances – Recreation Centre. Main Ice surface Top 40 & requests with Pynx Productions. Curling Club side Classic Rock & Alternative Video Dance Party. Tickets $15 in advance and includes a FREE LIMITED EDITION HAWEATER CUP! $20 at the door.

Sunday, August 5

ALL DAY • Carver Kings – Members of the hit HGTV show Carver Kings will be at the arena parking lot showcasing their talent by creating beautiful carvings with only a chainsaw! Come witness their amazing work at the Fire Hall parking lot.

Downtown • Main Street closed • Vendors Downtown

ALL Afternoon • Kids’ Inflatables at Low Island ParK

9:00 am • SLO-PITCH TOURNAMENT – Low Island Park. Championships. Beer Garden, food, and more!

10:00 am – 1:00 PM • Legion Breakfast – Enjoy a hearty breakfast at Branch #177 Little Current, Vankoughnet Street. $10, Children under 5 eat FREE!

10:00 AM – All day • SKI-Mazing Water Sports – For an amazing view of the North Channel, try your hand at parasailing. For the truly adventurous Haweater warrior, the Jetovator might be more your speed! Low Island Park all weekend long!

10:30 am • Haweater Weekend 2018 ECUMENICAL SERVICE – downtown at the Cenotaph Park. Please bring a chair. In case of rain, indoors at the Little Current United Church.

11:00 am to 5:00pm • Science En Route – Feel the Rush – by Science North. Little Current Post Office parking lot.

11:00 am to 6:00 PM • Beer Gardens and BBQ – Featuring Molson Canadian and Manitoulin Brewing Company products. Lions Pavilion Low Island.

11:00 am to Midnight • Downtown Little Current Activities – Music, games, vendors, merchants’ sidewalk sale, food, and lots to see!

11:30 am • Yoga on the Docks – Meet at the east end, near the birdcage lighthouse.

12 Noon • HAWEATER PARADE – Starts at Harbour View Road. Floats in position by 11:30 am. Three Cash Prizes! Contact Marcel Gauthier at 705-368-3247 to register. Sponsored by the Little Current Lions Club. NEW ROUTE.

1:00 Pm – 3:00 PM • The Islanders – Classic country and western featuring Island favourites. Main street.

1:00 Pm to 3:00pm • Human Hungry Hungry Hippos – Four people each on a skateboard being driven by someone holding their legs while capturing balls with laundry baskets… Prizes! Everyone must wear a helmet! Main Street.

1:00 PM • Little Current United Church BBQ – After the Parade. United Church Parking Lot

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm • HAWEATER Paddle challenge -Teen Race (age 13-17), Youth Race (Age 6-12), Masters Race (Ages 55+), Adult Race (Age 18+), Open Division (Age 18+). Registration at Low Island Pavilion from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. Canoe and Kayak Races start at 2:00 pm sharp. Call Steve at 705-862-2324 for more information or pre-registration. Equipment rentals contact: Chris Taggart 705-968-0525, Wind & Wave 705-210-0914, By Path or Paddle 705-859-1683.

3:00 pm • Kids’ Games and Activities – Low Island. Sponsored by the Children’s Aid Society and the Little Current Lions Club.

4:00 pm TO 6:00 PM • Live entertainment by Rise Above – Downtown Little Current

4:30 pm • Ashley Manitowabi, Manitou Magic – Wikwemikong’s Magic Manitou and his interactive magic show is sure to please the entire family with his vast array of illusions, tricks and good old fashioned magic (there’s even a bunny!). He may just share a secret or two! At the Expositor Square in Downtown Little Current. Courtesy of the Little Current Lions Club

7:00 pm to 11:00 PM • STREET DANCE by pynx productions – Downtown. Music featuring DJ Popcorn, glowsticks, pop, coffee, cotton candy, pizza, hotdogs, hamburgers, sausages, corn on the cob, and more! The street will be blocked off. Food Court. Come and join the many attractions and the family fun.

At Dusk • MAMMOTH FIREWORKS DISPLAY – Start time depending on weather. Downtown. Watch for a spectacular grand finale.

After fireworks until 11 pm • STREET DANCE by Pynx Productions