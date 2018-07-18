Heather Pennie takes principal’s job at Assiginack Public School

ASSIGINACK—Some of the Rainbow District School Board’s elementary and secondary schools will welcome new principals when classes resume on Wednesday, September 5, among them Assiginack Public School.

Heather Pennie has been appointed principal of Assiginack Public School. Ms. Pennie has most recently been the vice-principal of Little Current Public School. Since joining the Board in 2002, Ms. Pennie has taught all grades in the elementary panel, including at Assiginack Public School, with a focus on the integration of technology for student learning. Heather Pennie received the William N. Roman Teacher of the Year Award in 2014.