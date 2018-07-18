Art enthusiasts eagerly await this year’s Manitoulin Art Tour

MANITOULIN—The 24th annual Manitoulin Art Tour is ready to go and the 36 artists who will have their wares on display this season are set to greet patrons of the arts at locations spread all across the Island.

There are a number of new artists taking part in the Manitoulin Art Tour this year—with a steady expansion westward as well.

“We (Marian Hester and Todd Bailey of Freshile Fibers and Foxey Photography on the Fourth Line) were the most western hosts last year; this year we have Mary Anderson and Enid Runnalls on Barrie Island,” said Ms. Hester during an earlier interview with The Expositor. “We hope to have artists further west in years to come.”

The Manitoulin Art Tour draws visitors from across the Island and far beyond Manitoulin’s shores and into most Island communities.

Finding this year’s Manitoulin Art Tour site locations has never been easier, as a digital map is available online and can be found at and up to date details on the tour (and the digital map) can be accessed at www.manitoulinart.com. The MFAA also has an active Facebook page that can be found at www.facebook.com/ManitoulinArtTour. But for those who like a more “old school” approach to finding your way around, the familiar printed brochure is available at each site and a number of Island businesses, including The Expositor office in Little Current.

The Manitoulin Art Tour runs from July 20 to 22, 10 am to 5 pm There is no cost associated with visiting the Manitoulin Art Tour host sites, but visitors are urged to bring their wallets because with this many artists displaying their wares, there is bound to be something you want to bring home with you.

You can also see this edition of The Expositor for a map of the locations of the 2018 Manitoulin Art Tour on page 11A-12A.