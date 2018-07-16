We are saddened to announce the passing of Solomon Joseph St. Louis on July 13, 2018. He passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor, Little Current at the age of 94. Predeceased by loving wife of 62 years Frances (Lecuyer) (2014). Loving father of Linda Joyce (late Wally) of Espanola, Paul (Karen), Danny, Cindy Royer (late David) all of Sault Ste. Marie. Loving Papa of Jodie, Kyle and Kaylee Joyce of Espanola, JP and Jason St. Louis, Brent and Amy Royer, and great-grandfather of Hunter Royer all of Sault Ste. Marie. Predeceased by parents David and Mary (Aubrey) St. Louis and siblings Charlie (Carmelle), Victor, Carmelle Rose (Jay), Therese Palaro (Johnny), Marie Keeley (Billy). Survived by sibling Margaret Daly of Wolverine, MI. Albert St. Louis (Audrey), Bernie Nadeau (Emile) all of Espanola. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Solomon was a proud WWII vet who served for Canada from 1943 -1945. He enlisted with the Royal Canadian Ordinance Corps. After basic training he was shipped to England and saw action in Holland, France and Germany. Cremation has taken place according to Solomon’s wishes. A memorial mass will take place at St. Jude Church on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 11 am for the ashes of Solomon & Frances St. Louis. Interment of ashes in the Espanola Cemetery after mass. If so desired, donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home, Espanola.

