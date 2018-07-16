Multiple Charges Laid in Espanola

Occurrence Type: Dangerous Operation, Possess Stolen Property, Theft Over $5000

On July 8, 2018 at approximately 5:00 am, Espanola Police Service were involved in the investigation of a stolen motor vehicle that had been abandoned on a residential street, and began investigating another suspicious motor vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 6. While the officer was following the vehicle, it began accelerating rapidly and the driver then turned off the vehicle lights. The vehicle continued northbound on Highway 6, and the driver lost control while attempting to merge onto Highway 17 East. The vehicle continued straight across the median and Highway 17, before rolling over several times. The driver of the vehicle was arrested, and investigation determined that this vehicle had also been stolen. Investigation determined that the male driver had also stolen then abandoned the vehicle previously located, and there was numerous stolen items located within the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, a 20 year old Sudbury man was charged with Dangerous Driving, 2 counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle Over $5000, 2 counts of Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000, and Possession of Identity Documents. He will appear in Espanola court on September 17, 2018.

Occurrence Type: Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

On June 26, 2018 at approximately 5:30 pm, Espanola Police received a report of a neighbour dispute that had escalated and police were called to assist. An officer attended the scene and determined that a verbal dispute in relation to a parking complaint had occurred between two neighbours. During this dispute, while he was moving the vehicle involved in the dispute, the suspect involved had deliberately accelerated his vehicle toward the victim. The victim was able to avoid being struck by jumping up onto the front of the vehicle and was not injured in the incident.

As a result of this incident, a 28 year old Espanola man was arrested at the scene, and subsequently charged with the offence of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in Espanola court on August 13, 2018.

Occurrence Type: Impaired Operation, Refuse Breath Sample

On June 26, 2018 at approximately 1:00 am, an officer with the Espanola Police Service was on patrol, and stopped a motor vehicle for investigation after it failed to stop at a stop sign. The officer investigated and determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol, and he was arrested after providing a sample into the approved screening device that resulted in a fail reading.

The driver was taken to the Espanola Police Service for breath tests, but he then refused to provide a suitable sample as required by the criminal code.

As a result of this incident, a 23 year old male from Quebec was charged with the offences of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Refusing to Provide a Breath Sample. He is scheduled to appear in Espanola court on August 13, 2018.

Occurrence Type: Possess Controlled Substances, Weapons Dangerous

On July 13, 2018 at approximately 7:20 pm, Espanola Police received a report of a suspicious female in the area of the TD Bank on Centre Street. An officer attended to investigate, and located the female involved. During the investigation the female was identified, and it was determined that she was wanted on outstanding warrants with Greater Sudbury Police. The female was arrested on the outstanding warrants, and during a search the officer located several controlled substances including Methamphetamine, Oxycodone and Hydromorphone in the woman’s possession. A knife was also located in the female’s possession.

As a result of this incident, a 36 year old Sudbury woman was charged with four counts of Possession of Controlled Substances, and one count of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. She is scheduled to appear in Espanola court on September 17, 2018.

