KENNETH RICHARD GARY ASSINIWE AKA “DOC” June 26, 1965 – July 10, 2018

Kenneth “Doc” Assiniwe died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre surrounded by loving family and dear friends. Beloved father of Richard Allen James Lewis-Assiniwe (friend Anita). Beloved son of Josephine “Pean” Assiniwe (predeceased). Loving brother of Donna of Wikwemikong, Sylvia of Toronto, Clifford (Camilia) of Wikwemikong, Carol (Ken) of Toronto, Donald (Connie), Judy (Adolphus), Linda (Noel), Sharon (Wayne); all of Wikwemikong. Loving grandson of Jacob & Evelyn Assiniwe (both predeceased). Loving nephew of Raymond, Julius (Mary predeceased), Isabell & John McGraw (both predeceased), Norman (Frances), Jeanette (Darcy), Thomas (predeceased), Maxie (predeceased) and special aunt Victoria (predeceased). God father of Thomas Assiniwe. Cherished and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Special friend of Brian, Bug, Esso, Pat, Flo, Lonny, Parker Ray, Stanley and Mike. Kenneth served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 3 1/2 years. He was stationed in Winnipeg and Germany, returning back to Canada in 1991. Doc enjoyed hiking, family camping, doing gardening and the outdoors. He was a Toronto Maple Leafs fan and Winnipeg Jets. Kenneth battled with cancer for over 2 1/2 years. Resting at Holy Cross Mission Church. Visitation was from 1 pm Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Funeral Mass was at 11am Friday, July 13, 2018. Cremation followed. Donations to the Mindemoya Hospital Aux Chemo Project would be appreciated.

