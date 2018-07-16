JOE “MAKOONS” BERNARD EDWARD ENSE NIGIG DOODEM- OTTER CLAN Sunrise, December 10, 1985 – Sunset, July 4, 2018

With his family by his side at Health Sciences North, The Creator called Joe home on Wednesday at 32 years. His pride and joy was his son Avery (Giishkehs) Ense. Son of Bernard & Sylvia Ense. He will be forever lovingly missed and remembered by his brothers, Nathan Migwans (Wahsie), Jordan Ense, Neil Ense (Kristan), Marshall Migwans, Marlon Migwans and sister Tashina Migwans. Predeceased by his grandparents Elizabeth and Edward Ense and Joe and Ellen Migwans. He will be missed by his uncles and aunts, Molly, Donald, Stewart, Gary, Shirley, Thomas, Wilfred, John, Brenda, Catherine, Clyde, Rhoda, Joey, Fred, Lorraine, Russell (predeceased) and Leland. Dear godson of Tom Ense and Lorraine Migwans. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joe’s walk on this earth was of a kind and gentle nature. He was a man of his word and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Joe was a pet lover, a recycler and an athlete. He loved the game of basketball. Joe faced his fears. He didn’t care about material things. He cared about how everyone lived and wanted to put a smile on everyone’s face. Joe always saw the humour in everything and loved to tease. Family and friends gathered at the M’Chigeeng Community Complex for visitation which started on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 to the Funeral Service which was on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 3:30 pm. Burial at M’Chigeeng Cemetery. Island Funeral Home.

