IVA DOREEN CONWAY (VAREY)

It is with great sadness that the family announces Iva Doreen Conway’s passing on July 9, 2018 at the age of 90. She was the youngest of six children of Charles Wellington Varey and Mary Elizabeth McLennan. She is survived by her husband Marvin of 66 years, daughters Linda Weir (Paul) and Kimberly Evans (Ralph), grandchildren Stephen (Heather), David (Anna), and Rebecca (Jason), and great-grandchildren Montana and Samantha. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends gathered to celebrate her life at the Turner and Porter Yorke Chapel in Toronto on Friday, July 13, with interment following at Park Lawn Cemetery. Donations in memoriam can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

