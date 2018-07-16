At Wingham & District Hospital on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, Elaine Hiusser of Wingham, in her 66th year passed away peacefully. Loving mother of Phil & Andrea Hiusser of Brantford, Amy & Bryan Weppler of Point Clark and Jamie & Ashley Hiusser of Wingham. Cherished grandma of Willow and Vincent. Dear sister of Ronald & Marty Baran of Princeton. Sister-in-law of Pat Wick, Mona & Waldemar Betker, Ila & John Scherer, Bonnie & Mack Hutchison, Debbie Hiusser and Mary Hiusser. Predeceased by parents John & Marie Baran and also by Allan Hiusser, brothers-in-law Ivan, Gerald and Barry Hiusser and Larry Wick and sisters-in-law Marilyn Sproul and Helen Subject. Visitation was held at McBurney Funeral Home, Wingham on Sunday, July 14, 2018 from 1 pm -4 pm. Funeral Service was held at McBurney Funeral Home on Monday, July 16, 2017 at 11 am. Reverend Ralph Dwarika officiating. Final resting place, Pioneer Cemetery, Burford. Memorial donations to the Wingham & District Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences at www.mcburneyfuneralhome.com

