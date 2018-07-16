DON WHITE June 23, 1937 – July 5, 2018 Don White was born in Mindemoya, Ont on June 23, 1937, to Ella and Trevor White. He grew up on a farm in Providence Bay Ont. In 1960 Don joined the RCAF and he was stationed in many bases throughout Canada, the US, and Germany. In 1987 Don retired and he and his wife Bobbie moved to Prince Albert, where Don continued to work as a commissionaire for many years at The Holy Family Hospital until its closure. Don was an active member of The Royal Canadian Legion for many years and served on the executive, holding many different positions. Don passed away on July 5, 2018, after a short battle with cancer. Don is survived by his loving wife Bobbie (Koester); sister Marian (Alvin) Sloss, Spring Bay, Ont; brother John (Mary) White, Providence Bay, Ont; sister-in-law Denise (Brian) Taylor, Prince Albert, SK; brothers-in-law Bill Koester, Airdrie, AB, David (Trudy) Koester, Prince Albert, SK, as well as other numerous nieces, nephews and friends Don was predeceased by his parents Trevor and Ella White; in-laws Bob and Daisy Koester; sister-in-law Allison Koester. A time of fellowship in Don’s memory will be held at 2 pm on Monday, July 23, 2018, at Gray’s Funeral Chapel, 575 – 28th St. W. Private Family Interment was held Wednesday, July 1, 2018.

- Advertisement -