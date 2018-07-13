Process to sell the golf course begins

GORDON-BARRIE ISLAND—Although he is not able to divulge many details at this point, Gordon/Barrie Island Reeve Lee Hayden says that the agreement process for the sale of the Manitoulin Island Country Club (MICC) from the township to Manitoulin Transport has begun.

“Basically our clerk (Carrie Lewis) and a representative for Manitoulin Transport will start to work on the agreement,” Reeve Hayden told the Recorder last week.

“At our (council) meeting (held last week), we went in camera and made sure everything is in place,” said Reeve Hayden. “I can’t say much about the agreement at this time, but we are expecting the agreement to be in place before the end of the year.”

- Advertisement -

As was reported in last week’s edition of the Recorder, current and charter members of the Manitoulin Island Country Club (MICC) have, by a very large majority vote, decided not to exercise their first right of refusal and allow for the sale of the MICC with the condition that it be sold to a Manitoulin Transport entity.

In the fall of 2012 the MICC members met where a motion was made to transfer the golf course over to the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island, with approximately $70,000-75,000 in loans outstanding. When the course was transferred one of the stipulations was for the MICC members to consider the first right of refusal if the township did not want to continue operating the golf course and the membership had the option of buying it back.

At a recent meeting attended by approximately 70 club members, the club members voted by majority, except for one vote in opposition and two abstaining, to not exercise their first right of refusal and allow for the sale of MICC with the condition that it be sold to a Manitoulin Transport entity.