Council narrows list of possible names for St. Paul’s and seeks public input

KAGAWONG—Billings Township council is seeking the public’s input on the three names it is considering for the former St. Paul’s United Church on the Hill.

“We have 13 names submitted now,” said Billings clerk Kathy McDonald at a council meeting last week.

“I like the Hillside Theatre,” stated councillor Sharon Alkenbrack.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Barb Erskine said that she favours the Old Church on the Hill, while councillor Nora Bath-Haring said that she is partial to Old Church on the Hill or leave the name as St. Paul’s on the Hill.

“But I still like the Old Church on the Hill,” said Ms. Bath-Haring.

Billings Economic Development Officer Todd Gordon told council, “I don’t have a name to suggest, but what is the possibility of narrowing the list of names here and doing a poll and going back to the public for input?

It was noted by Ms. Erskine it is hoped the building will be a multi-purpose facility, with concerts, weddings and other events to be held in it.

“What about St. Paul’s Event Centre?” suggested councillor Brian Parker.

After further discussion it was decided by council to narrow the list to three possible names, The Hillside Theatre, The Old Church on the Hill and St. Paul’s On the Hill.

“So those three we will leaving up to the public to help us name the church,” noted Ms. Alkenbrack.