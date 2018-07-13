Construction begins on new tennis, pickleball courts

GORE BAY—In the next few weeks local tennis and pickleball game enthusiasts will have a new court to play on in Gore Bay.

Last week the surface was put down for the new courts which will be located at the town park, south of the Millsite Apartment building and adjacent to the new splash pad. Councillor Jack Clark noted that fencing will need to be put up, and the lines and coating for the courts is completed.

Pioneer Construction provided the asphalt for the surface that was put down last week, and Core Surface Specialists will be undertaking the actual construction of the tennis/pickleball courts.

Mr. Clark pointed out if everything goes well, the new courts will be completed by the end of July or early August.