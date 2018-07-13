Billings councillor to seek mayor seat’s in upcoming municipal election

KAGAWONG—Having served and enjoyed her first term as a councillor with Billings Township, Barb Erskine has now thrown her hat in the ring for the position of mayor of the township in the upcoming municipal election.

“So far in my first term on council I’ve enjoyed it and learned so much. It is has been great being involved in community work and working with council,” said Ms. Erskine. “It has been enjoyable to take on the responsibility of being on council; it has broadened my knowledge of the community, in areas such as public works. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Ms. Erskine said, “if I am fortunate to be elected as mayor one of the things I would like to see council focus on is to follow through on our township strategic plan. It is a very ambitious plan and we need to get these objectives accomplished.”

“Another area we I would focus on is work with township staff and council on improving communications with residents through our website and maybe social media; to provide regular updates on council activities in areas such as budgets, public works and capital improvements.”