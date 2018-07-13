Award winning artist attends first Gore Bay Sketch-Out

GORE BAY—A handful of artists spent the day sketching at The Inn at Gore Bay overlooking the scenic waters and Gore Bay. The Sketch-Out was hosted by Helen Siksek of Fish Point Studio and was open to the public and to all levels of sketching enthusiasts. The event took place on Sunday, July 1 and it attracted visitors from far as well as local artists. The participants all sketched from direct observation, drawing inspiration from what they were looking at.

The artists included Jean Rodak, Kim Thompson Mayer, Helen Siksek and Susan Garlock, who all live in or around Gore Bay. The two additional visitors from Toronto who joined were Rachel and Evan Shen, sister and brother, who by chance happened to be on Manitoulin Island on a family vacation with their parents when they heard about the event from the Manitoulin Tourism Association. They drove from Little Current to Gore Bay to attend the Sketch-Out, sketching until early afternoon and created pictures in a variety of media.

Ms. Siksek was delighted with the turnout. “The porch at The Inn at Gore Bay is the perfect location for a plein air or sketching event. We were in the shade, there was a nice breeze and the view overlooking the bay was spectacular. I was told by Rachel’s mother that she was happy to meet other artists on the Island during her trip. Rachel is now 16-years-old and has already been awarded for her mastery of artistic skills. At age 13 she won first prize in an international painting contest for the Science Without Borders Challenge and more recently she won a nation-wide Canada Day Art Challenge and was invited to Ottawa to participate in Parliament Hill celebratory events. Her intention is to formally develop her education as an artist and I sure hope she comes back to visit and sketch with us again!”

- Advertisement -

Kim Thompson Mayer also enjoyed the Sketch-Out and although she calls herself a beginner, she created a beautiful painting of a hanging flower pot with the scenery behind it. Jean Rodak was not present for the group photo but she also loved the view and promised to come back to sketch again soon. Susan Garlock was busy catering to customers at The Live Edge restaurant but she managed a quick haiku of a sketch which captured the linear beauty of the porch.

The Canada Day Sketch-Out is a free event and will be repeated again next year. Anyone interested in joining the artists in celebrating the beauty of Gore Bay is welcome to drop in so keep an eye on the MTA events listings for Canada Day next year. Until then, there is a sketching station set up at the shop so any visitors are welcome to come and sketch this summer.