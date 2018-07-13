Annual Lionsfest celebrations held in Gore Bay!

GORE BAY—All those who attended the annual Lionsfest celebrations hosted by the Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club this weekend undoubtedly had a roaring good time.

There was a little bit of something for everyone in the family to enjoy over the Friday evening and Saturday events.

On Friday evening a consignment auction was held with auctioneer Norm Morrell taking bids on items. Although the number of items being auctioned off at this year’s auction was lower than usual, bidding on all the items seemed to be on the rise. And a large number of certificates and products were donated to the Lions Club to make available at the auction for people to bid on.

During the evening the Lions famous roast beef on a bun, and hot dogs were available for hungry attendees to enjoy.

For the kids, many children’s games were held Saturday afternoon. There was the “fish pond,” Frisbee and beanbag toss games, chuck your shoe and paper airplanes. As well, the always popular Hot Wheels races were held on the Kagawong Raceway track provided by Doug Clark of Kagawong to use.

In the hot wheels races, finishing first was Floyd King, with Seph Farrington second and Damien Merrylees third.

And, on Saturday evening the Lions famous barbecue roast beef and pork supper, which included all the fixin’s and ice cream for desserts, drew about 170 hungry patrons.

During the weekend Lions club president Miriam Wailes took the opportunity to present a Lions International Silver Centennial Award pin to Lion Bonnie Hore for her efforts in recruiting new members to the club-who are still in the club.