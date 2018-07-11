Little Current Yacht Club hosts Friday night races

NORTH CHANNEL—The Little Current Yacht Club (LCYC is pleased to present Friday Night Races each Friday night until August 17 with a 7 pm warning signal.

The races are for sailboats only.

There are PHRF or Portsmouth Yardstick Handicaps, as well as handicap credits for bimini tops, dinghys on davits, proper anchors in bow rollers.

- Advertisement -

Vessels shall have required Canadian Coast Guard safety equipment.

Races are governed by the racing rules of sailing.

The course is as follows: start and finish: between the northwest corner of Boyle Marine’s blue building and red buoy J48 northwesterly to the U2 red buoy off the southwestern tip of Flat Island, leaving to port.

Then its southeasterly to the J61 green buoy off the eastern tip of Narrow Island, leaving to port, then to the finish line. The course distance is 4.3 nautical miles.

As per the racing rules of Sailing #26, a red pennant will signal the warning signal at 7 pm followed by a blue flag with white square at 7:01 pm in the ‘up’ position marking the preparatory signal followed by the flag in the ‘down’ position at 7:04 pm. The race will begin promptly at 7:05 pm with a red pennant. Competitors have two hours to finish the course.

All radio communication will be maintained on VHF Channel 80 and results posted to the Dockside bulletin board and www.lcyc.ca