Debajehmujig Storytellers’ summer offerings tap deep Anishnabe cultural veins with short stories

MANITOWANING—With the advent of the summer theatre season, things are heating up at Debajehmujig Storytellers’ venues with a host of new live theatre offerings.

In addition to the Seven Minute Sideshows that are again gracing the Debajehmujig Storytellers storefront Fridays in Manitowaning at 11 am sharp, be there or be square as the curtains draw closed seven minutes later, the collected shorts written and performed by Lesley Parlane encompassed in ‘Are They Thinking of Me?’ will be taking to the stage.

“The show explores the accumulated stories that Lesley has written around the theme of her adoption and the issues and conflicts that she has dealt with since she was taken away,” explained Debaj Artistic Director Bruce Naokwegijig. “How she responded to it and how she came through, living through it.”

Switching gears back to the Holy Cross Mission Ruins for this year’s summer mainstage, Debaj’s troupe will be putting on a collection of short vignettes themselves with ‘Tales from the Sugarbush.’ Stay tuned for more on that later this month.

“We also have the Heritage Market running across the street at Queen’s Park every Friday, from 10 am to 2 pm,” said Mr. Noakwegijig.

Come fall the WAMF Festival, that’s Wikwemikong Art and Music Festival, will be making waves, while September’s first ever Death Café promises to be interesting.

‘Are They Thinking of Me?’ will start this Friday, June 12 and will run on July 13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21 inside at the Creation Centre. A preview will take place this evening only, Wednesday, July 11 with a low admission of $10. Admission to regular shows will be $20 for adults and $15 for elders and students. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with curtain at 7 pm.

On Fridays and Saturdays, theatre goers can make a dinner and a show of it with a combo deal of a steak dinner for two at the Rainbow Ridge Golf Course for $80. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 705-859-1820.