Silver Water hosts 122nd annual picnic and Canada Day celebrations

SILVER WATER—All the cool kids were there, including ‘Fonzie’ riding his motorcycle, the ‘Walton’s’, the ‘Beverly Hillbillies,’ the ‘Mash Unit,’ and a host of others, as the community of Silver Water held its annual picnic and Canada Day celebrations on June 28 by celebrating 60s and 70s television sitcoms as the day’s theme.

“On behalf of the United Church Women of the Western Manitoulin Pastoral Charge, the driving force for putting on this special day, we welcome all of you here today,” said Lloyd Steeves, master of ceremonies for the day’s parade.

Mr. Steeves noted, “it is you the people that participate and take part that make this event such a success, and everyone has a desire for it to continue.” This year’s annual picnic and Canada Day celebrations marked the 122nd year the community has come together for this special event.

- Advertisement -

The always popular parade took place at noon hour, with 17 entries entered under the costume theme ‘music and comedy.’

Leading off the parade were walkers George Purvis and Erwin Thompson, decked out in their Scottish kilts. The former’s kilt is the sole Purvis kilt to be found within the borders of Canada.

Selected by the judges as the best float in the parade was the Bois Family ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ float, with second place going to the ‘Three’s Company’ float with Jack, Janet and Chrissy and Mrs. Rupert, (Arthur and Jean Addison and Maddy Hall and Kathleen Everett.

Judged as best entry in the walking category were ‘The Kilters,’ followed by ‘I Love Lucy’ featuring Joan Van Every and Myra Duncanson coming second.

The ‘Canadian Kids’ took the Kids’ Canada Day theme prize for best entry in the children’s division, with Cameron Fairburn as Canada flag bearer in second and the Noble ‘Mash Unit’ third.

In the best of antiques division, the ‘Human Fire Hose Reel,’ which is over 100 years old (carried by Doug Wismer), was first with the ‘I Love Lucy’ entry second.

During the day everyone was able to enjoy a barbecued lunch of hot dogs, sausages, pop or water and if so desired, a dish of ice cream as well.

During the afternoon several other activities took place including the fish pond and races for the children, as well as a bake sale.

Three teams took part in the annual softball tournament, including the ‘Silver Waters,’ the ‘Silver Lakers’ and the ‘Silver Bullets.’

Mr. Steeves pointed out that throughout the community about 26 households had set up displays on their front yards depicting 60s and 70s TV sitcoms. It was an incredible display!