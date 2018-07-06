Grand opening of Live Edge Restaurant and Inn draws solid crowds

GORE BAY—The newly renovated Live Edge Restaurant and Inn at Gore Bay held a very successful grand opening this past July 1, with many, many local residents and visitors on hand to commemorate the Canada Day opening.

The opening was truly a family-type of celebration, with a barbecue featuring sausages on a bun (made by Burt Family Farms), hot dogs on a stick or pulled pork sandwiches leading off the events. Half of the proceeds from the barbecue is being donated to the Angel Bus. Meanwhile, the Live Edge Restaurant was filled to capacity with diners as well.

After dinner the real highlight of the evening was listening to the awesome music provided by the Manitoulin Swing Band during the evening, leading up to the town fireworks after dusk. Kids and adults could be seen on the lawn playing frisbee, lawn darts, flying kites, making bubbles, holding up Canada flags and were provided with glow sticks to wear for the evening.

Later on, once the dusk had arrived, everyone watched from the front lawn and patio of the Inn and Restaurant watching the fabulous fireworks show put on by the Gore Bay/Gordon Barrie Island Fire Department and launched from the town’s breakwall.

As has been reported previously, the new boutique motel and restaurant is known as The Inn at Gore Bay and The Live Edge restaurant. Susan Garlock, along with Richard Anger, are operating the new businesses located at 1 Water Street in Gore Bay. The Inn is a two-story building that has a total of 10 rooms available. All of the rooms have been completely renovated and include elegant bathrooms, beautiful décor, high-end bedding, unparalleled service and an amazing waterfront location with rooms upstairs providing a balcony for visitors and patios for the downstairs rooms.

In keeping with the theme of celebrating local talent, all the art work was created by Island artists. The motel features the works of artist Jack Whyte in the upstairs units and the work of artist Christie Best-Pearson Anderson gazes down from the walls in the lower units.

The restaurant’s name, The Live Edge, was influenced by its location, referring to dining venue’s location at the edge of the water, the forest, and the town, as well as referencing the restaurants cutting edge culinary technology. The menu features fresh local foods, sourced from local suppliers, and served in a contemporary yet rustic setting. The restaurant’s name also harkens back to days of logging on the Gore Bay waterfront.

As you look around the dining room you will notice a lot of live edge furniture, which refers to leaving the wood in its natural state. The restaurant can accommodate 32 guests in the smaller room (to the right when you go in the main front door). The new establishment also boasts brand new handicapped accessible bathrooms and a beautiful gallery space, which house’s Helen Siksek’s Fish Point Studio Art Gallery and Gift Shop.

For more information check out their website at www.theinnatgorebay.com and theliveedge.ca