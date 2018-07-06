Golfer notches hole-in-one at Manitoulin Country Club

GORDON—A southern Ontario-based man who spends as much time as he can on Manitoulin and playing his ‘home golf course,’ the Manitoulin Island Country Club (MICC), notched his first hole in one last week.

“Yes, it is my first hole in one. And yes, I was jumping up and down and yelling,” stated Josh Jones of Toronto, who noted his first ace at the MICC on Wednesday, June 27 during the men’s Wednesday morning golf league.

Mr. Jones noted the ace took place off the forward tee, 105 yards, using a sand wedge. “The shot bounced and went in the hole. I could see it go in.”

- Advertisement -

Although he lives and works in Toronto, Mr. Jones noted, “I stay at camp on Tobacco Lake when I’m on the island. I love this course; it is my home course even if it is about 600 kilometres away.”

“When the ball went in the cup Josh jumped up and down and was yelling… I don’t think he ever touched the ground until he got to the third tee box,” stated Keith Rogerson, one of the foursome of golfers Mr. Jones was playing with.