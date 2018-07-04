UPDATE: Missing swimmer found deceased

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On the afternoon of July 4, 2018, a combined search effort with members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Aviation Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) and members of the Manitoulin-Espanola OPP Detachment, located the body of a swimmer who was reported missing on the evening of July 1, 2018, at the Chutes Provincial Park in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

The victim has been identified as Talwinder SINGH, age 28, from Lasalle, Quebec. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS). A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Friday July 6, 2018.