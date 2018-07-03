South Baymouth – Search and Rescue case northern Lake Huron

By
Press Release
-
The on-duty crew at the Canadian Coast Guard’s Search and Rescue station in Tobermory Ontario is shown aboard CCGS Thunder Cape. From left to right, Jeff Porter (Leading Seaman) Steve Jones (Leading Seaman) Jordan Stewart (Commanding Officer) and Enda O Kelly (Engineer).

Canadian Coast Guard, partners rescue seven on northern Lake Huron

The Canadian Coast Guard and partners assisted 7 people who were stranded in a boat on the rocks near South Baymouth Saturday afternoon. Visibility in the area was reported to be near zero due to fog.

The on-water response to the mayday call included a private boater from South Baymouth, a crew from the ferry MS Chi-Cheemaun and a Canadian Coast Guard crew aboard CCGS Thunder Cape from Tobermory.

The six adults and one child were safely delivered to South Baymouth by the Coast Guard. There were no injuries.

- Advertisement -

 

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR