September 11, 1930 – June 30, 2018

Mary “Marjorie” Eileen Wilkin, predeceased by husband John. Beloved Mother of Jim & Ruth (Fiance) of Red Deer Village, Robert (Bob) & Heather of Brampton, David & Susan of Regina, Douglas and Patti of Lively, Donald and Dawn of Little Current, Ian and Sheryl of Little Current. Loving Grandmother of John (Yuna), Cathy (Greg), Andrew (Cindy), Rebekkah (Dylan), Carrie (Scott), Sarah (Lee), Michael (Meckenzie), David (Evan), Courtney (Scott), Jesse (Tanner), Sean, Emma (Jarrett), Raegan (Lucas). Adoring great-grandmother of Connor, Tessa, James, Read, Rhett, Marika, Kenzie, Cole, Hayden and Tennessee. Predeceased by her two sisters, Audrey Strache and Sheila Cooper. Marjorie was a committed fan of her grandchildren’s hockey. Haweater weekend was her favourite time of year, especially when it came to building the parade float. Marjorie was very family oriented and loved every grandchild and great-grandchild. She loved to knit, which became part of her physiotherapy after she broke both her wrists. She loved making peanut butter balls and baking butter tarts which many community members have received. She thoroughly enjoyed listening to the local radio, where she was referred to by Big Mike as the Mayor of Little Current. Visitation will be held at Island Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 starting at 11 am. A funeral service will follow at Island Funeral Home at 1 pm with Rev. Paul Allard officiating. Cremation to follow. Donations to Manitoulin Centennial Manor.

