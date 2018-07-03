Manitoulin-Espanola OPP searching for missing swimmer

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On Sunday, July 1, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a male swimmer, age 28, who had not re-surfaced at the Chutes Provincial Park in the Township of Sables-Spanish River, Ontario.

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, OPP Aviation Services as well as marine units from the Manitoulin-Espanola OPP are continuing the search today.

The Chutes Provincial Park is open, however OPP is asking for the public to avoid the area where emergency services personnel are working.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.