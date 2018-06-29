Retiring town financial officer looks back fondly on past 33 years

GORE BAY—Pam Bond, senior financial assistant officer for the Town of Gore Bay has enjoyed working for the town for the past 33 years and she looks back fondly on some of the projects the town has been able to undertake during this time. Ms. Bond is retiring after this Friday.

“It was has been fun,” said Ms. Bond, late last week. “Every day is different in this position.”

“One of the projects I enjoyed the most having a part in was with the Millsite Seniors Apartments being built,” Ms. Bond told the Recorder. “I have also seen the opening of the new medical centre, the industrial building, the Pavilions Building, the new town office, Harbour Centre, the new municipal garage and the new fire hall for Gore Bay and Gordon/Barrie Island.”

“There has also been all the projects and work at the marina,” said Ms. Bond.

Ms. Bond started working in the town office after university, having worked previously in the office through a student program in 1983-84. She went on to become the administrative assistant and then moved on to became deputy treasurer until 2015 and then senior financial officer. I have worked in the town office for the past 33 years. I have really enjoyed it and the people I’ve worked with. I’m going to miss it.”

As for retirement Ms. Bond said, “for this summer I’m going to relax and enjoy the cottage. In the fall I’ll probably get involved in some volunteer work, and maybe some part-time work.”