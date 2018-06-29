First Mindemoya youth softball tournament a home run

MINDEMOYA—The first annual Mindemoya Youth Softball tournament was a huge success, drawing a total of 18 teams this past weekend. The weekend provided the opportunity for the Pearson Cup Committee to honour two local families for all their support of Mindemoya softball over the years.

“We are here today to honour a couple of local families who have done an awful lot for softball in the community and all of Manitoulin Island,” stated tournament organizer Greg Lockeyer during the presentation of the Bantam Division trophy to the winners.

“In particular there is one guy (Lew Lanktree) that is here at 6 am getting the fields ready,” said Mr. Lockeyer. He called up members of the Lanktree family, Lew, Al and Sue, to present the Lanktree Family Trophy to the Bantam Division champions in honour of the Lanktree family’s contribution to local softball.

“The Pearson Cup has been running for 36 years and the funds raised from the event help go towards upgrades of the field, the new scoreboard for the ball field and the trophies.”

Later, after the Peewee Division champions were crowned, Mr. Lockeyer said, “we are honouring another family that has meant a lot to softball in Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island and off-Island, as lifetime members of the Ontario Softball Association—the Prescott Family.” Bruce Wiggins and Karlene Scott presented the Prescott Family Trophy to the Mindemoya Youth Softball tournament peewee division champions.

There were a total of 18 teams in the tournament, four each in the Blue Jays and Brewers divisions (age 7-10), and five teams in both the Expos and Yankees Division (age 11-14).

In the A Final for the age 7-10 division, 2 Can’s Clan from Espanola defeated the Outsliders in the A division final. The 2 Can’s Clan team included Ethan Leblanc, Andi Sokoloski, Cierra Sokoloski, Payton Sokoloski, Anderson Parker, Nathaniel Kelly, Jack Carter, Owen Bucknell, Jackson Noble, Gracie Gibson, Nevy Newton and Delayna Rantanen.

In the B division final, the Mini Hazards defeated the Water Bombers to take the championship. The Mini Hazards included Charlie Skippen, Autumn Davy, coach Troy Campbell, Spencer Johnston, Mya Debassige, Kerri Smith, Tessa Merrylees, Danica Skippen, Jack Bridgeman, Rylan Carrick, Kohan Campbell, David Joyce, Madison Smith and Lexus Young.

Mr. Lockeyer thanked all the teams for taking part and the parents, grandparents and members of the community who attended the games. He presented each of the teams with Toronto Blue Jays shirts on behalf of the Blue Jays Care Foundation, as well as champion t-shirts to the winning team in each division.

In the A final (11-14 peewee division) the Chiefs defeated the Hittin’ Hillbillies. The Chiefs team included Trent Bell, Billy Biederman, Whittier Gauthier, Aysha Debassige, Todd Gordon, Dave Hare, Autumn Deschenes, Ava Assinewai, Latrell Peltier, Ford Hughson, Dennis Gulyas, Hudson Hare, coaches Dean Hare and Mason Graham and batboy Matthew Gulyas.

The B Final peewee division saw the Mindy Seagulls defeat M’Chigeeng in the final game. The Seagulls roster included Liam Lariviere, Brayden Phelps, Katelyn Lentir, Jordan Graham, Aiden Case, Lyndon Hare, Noah Thorpe, Chase Becks, Abbie Heins, Ava Corbiere, and coaches Brian Phelps, Marc Lariviere, Bart Case and Rylie Phelps.

Between the two division’s final games, a fun t-ball game was held, delighting all those in attendance. The game was organized by Mike and Angela Johnston.