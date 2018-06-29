Awards presented at Pearson Cup

MINDEMOYA—Three very deserving persons were awarded for their contributions to the annual Pearson Cup ball tournament in Mindemoya during the recent tournament.

Darryl Van Horn was presented with the Sandy McCutcheon Campbell Sportsmanship Award, being presented the award by Delaney Campbell. The award is presented annually to a person for their contribution, dedication and sportsmanship towards Pearson Cup. It is in honour of one of the original Pearson Cup founding members, Sandy (McCutcheon) Campbell.

As well, Greg and Devin Lockeyer were presented an award from the Pearson Cup Committee, to Greg for all his dedication, commitment and vision for all the work he did in getting the grant funding from the Blue Jays Foundation for improvements and upgrades to the Mindemoya Ballfield and for all the time both he and his son Devin put into working hard to have things in shape for Pearson Cup weekend.