MSS Kids in the Halls

Exam season is over, Grade 12s are leaving MSS, and the school is about to close for the summer.

The 2018 Graduation ceremony took place in the MSS gymnasium on Thursday, June 28 at 7 pm. The students who walked across the stage earned their diplomas and will be taking the next steps in their young adult life. Following the ceremony, the graduates went outside with their families and friends to take pictures of the momentous event.

Mason Golder, a Grade 12 Mustang, said this about his years at MSS: “Over the past four years, my life has gone one way and then another, constantly changing to make me the person I have become today. The most memorable part of MSS was all the wonderful people who shared it with me. Through thick and thin, our group of friends has always been there for each other. What makes me love these people so much is how they know exactly when to be serious and when to joke around. I have made so many memories during my time at MSS, such as ultimate frisbee at lunch, going on trips all over the province, and sitting on the floor eating ice cream after doing math homework all day. No matter what is to come in my life, I hope I can continue to share it with the people I’m proud to call my friends.”

- Advertisement -

Milana Sabzali, a Grade 12 Mustang, said this, “My favorite memory of the past four years was by far one day in Grade 9 when all of our friends spent lunch chasing the school dog, Pippin. around the courtyard. I think this memory really stuck with me because it was the first time I realized how happy I was with the group of friends I had begun to accumulate. This year I’ve made some great memories with the same people, from going out for lunch together, to pulling all-nighters and exploring Stratford together. I never thought I would be one to have a large group of friends but somehow it just happened without me realizing it. We’ve all been through a lot together over the past four years and I think I can speak for each of us when I say that one of the things I’m most thankful for in life right now is our group of hooligans.”

Victoria MacDonald, a Grade 12 student leader, had this to say: “One of my favourite memories from my four years in high school is being a part of a school group called SHARE/Go Green. I met so many inspiring students and teachers that encouraged me to take action and taught me a lot. Mr. Zegil, Mr. Becks, Mr. Theijsmeijer and Ms. Bauer were all amazing teacher supervisors that taught us so much while also being very supportive and encouraging. We as a group have accomplished so much in such a short period of time and I couldn’t be more proud and also sad to leave this group.”

Kendra Jordison, the actress of Liesl in ‘The Sound of Music,’ said, “There are so many good memories from the past four years, it is hard to pick my favourite. I think my favourite part of my time at MSS would be meeting all of the amazing people that I am privileged to call my friends. I never thought that I would find a group of people who truly understand me and accept me for who I am. I can’t wait to continue my journey at the University of Guelph in the fall. I am excited to see everyone grow and develop into the wonderful members of society that I know they will make. I am sad to leave MSS, but excited for what the future will bring!”

Students Council held their elections on Wednesday, June 20. Many of the positions were acclaimed, but the Mustangs had the opportunity to vote for their Co-Prime Ministers for the 2018-2019 school year. The Co-Prime Minister candidates were Avery Byce, Lauren Goddard, Olivia Hall and Jacob Hallaert. Each of the candidates presented a 2-3 minute speech about their ideas for the school and why they believe they’d make a good Co-Prime Minister. After the votes were counted, the new students council was announced. The Co-Prime Ministers will be Lauren Goddard and Olivia Hall, Public Relations will be Mackenzie Cortes, Special Events Coordinator will be Larissa Chevrette, Audio-Visual Technician will be J.D. Herlehy, the Fundraising Representative will be Hannah Woestenenk and the Spirit Representative will be Maddy Niven.

April Torkopoulos, the Prime Minister of this past year, said, “Being on Student Council was so much fun! From having the role of Prime Minister, I learned about how much effort and work Students’ Council, as well as other organizations around the school, put in to make the school a better place. I loved working with others to plan events we thought the student body would enjoy, such as the Teacher Pie Throw, Neon/’80s Dance, Movie Day, Sundae Bar, Masquerade and so many more. I was excited to see who volunteered for next year’s Student Council and I know they will do a great job. I wish them all the best and can’t wait to see and participate in their new ideas for MSS.”

There is a new campaign that SHARE/Go Green has signed up for called Givalry.ca. This website sells organic, zero waste, non-toxic and vegan products. The organization is female founded, and donates 25 percent of each purchase to the SHARE group. In order to support our school, just type in Manitoulin Secondary School when you first open the site. The money raised from this campaign will go towards making MSS more eco-friendly: buying trees, more gardens, plants for the courtyard, and other tools. The first sale to go towards MSS has been made, kicking off a great campaign. SHARE/Go Green has their 15 tickets for the 2018 WE Day Toronto. New students are signing up to be a part of the world changing group, and look forward to the next year.

This is my last Kids In The Halls column, and I’ll be sad to go. In September, I am heading off to Laurentian University to double major in Criminology and Theatre Arts. I wish all the luck in the world to my successor. Stay golden, Mustangs.