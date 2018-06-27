Little Current Yacht Club hosts Cooper, Loco Beanz Cups

NORTH CHANNEL—On the June 23 and 24 weekend, the Little Current Yacht Club (LCYC) organized two sailing races, the Cooper Cup sponsored by Dr. Stephen Cooper, and the Loco Beanz Coffee Cup, sponsored by Shannon Cranston’s popular local firm.

The 11.65-mile race course used turning marks at Straubenzee Point and James Foot Patch west of Little Current. Charley Anderson skippering Shadow, an Express 30, took first place in each race with crew Rick Regimbal and Richard Fortin. Anderson and his crew, hailing from Redbridge, Haileybury and Estaire, respectively, were in town for three days for the racing event.

Pete Zieleniewski from LCYC helmed Blue Jacket, a C&C, to second place in each race. Bruce O’Hare, also from LCYC, on Knotty, a Hunter 30, took third on Saturday’s Cooper Cup and fourth on Sunday’s Loco Beanz Coffee Cup. Ray Hortness on Cadana from North Channel Yacht Club placed fourth for the Cooper Cup and third for the Loco Beanz Coffee Cup.

- Advertisement -

LCYC Commodore O.H. Rodgers wishes to thank all involved with making the races possible including Reid Taylor at the NEMI town docks; Lianne Masson, vice commodore of the LCYC; and sponsors, Dr. Stephen Cooper and Loco Beanz.