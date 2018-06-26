Diving Fatality North of Capreol

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, Emergency Services responded to an incident in the area of Moose Mountain, North of Capreol.

Around 11:00 a.m. recreational divers were diving in the quarry when one of the divers surfaced and appeared to be in distress. Divers immediately swam to the man’s aid and pulled him to shore. The divers on scene began life saving measures and continued to do so until Greater Sudbury Paramedics arrived and took over.

Unfortunately, 41-year old, Scott Champagne was pronounced deceased on scene. Scott was a proud and beloved member of the Greater Sudbury Police Service working as a Special Constable at the Court House since 2001. He was also a dedicated member of our Auxiliary Unit. Scott is survived by his loving wife and two children. We ask that you respect his family’s privacy during this very difficult and emotional time.

Greater Sudbury Police Service Criminal Investigations Division Detectives are working in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office. The incident is a Sudden Death and is a Coroner’s Investigation.

On behalf of Scott’s extended family, our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.