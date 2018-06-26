Collision on HWY 17 Ramp to HWY 69

(GREATER SUDBURY, ON) – On June 25, 2018 at approximately 4:05 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sudbury Detachment, Technical Collision Investigations (TCI) and the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) as well as the Sudbury Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a tractor trailer collision on Highway 17 eastbound ramp to Highway 69 south in Greater Sudbury, Ontario.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the tractor, Gurdeep Singh DHARNI, 35 years of age, from Brampton, Ontario was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No other persons or vehicles were involved in the collision.

The Ministry of the Environment (MOE) attended due to a diesel spill and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) attended to repair the roadway.