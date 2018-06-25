RONALD GRANT SOMMERVILLE

Ronald Grant Sommervile of Espanola, Little Current Branch President of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, passed away at the Espanola General Hospital on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at the age of 68. Dear son of the late Howard and Margaret (nee McDonell) Sommerville. Beloved husband of Heather (nee McLane) of Espanola. Loving father of Nathaniel (partner Chantelle) of P.E.I., and Alexander (partner Nicholas) of Ottawa. Cherished by two grandchildren Jade and Griffon. Dear brother of David (wife Beth) and Valerie Innis (husband Barry) both of Ottawa. Will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 from 10 am until the time of funeral at 12 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ LDS, Sudbury (900 Cambrian Heights Rd). After the service a time for fellowship and a luncheon will be in the church hall. Interment will be on Thursday, June 28 at 10 am in the Espanola Cemetery. If so desired, donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home, Espanola.

