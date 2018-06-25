JOHN ERNEST MCDERMID

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Ernie on Sunday, June 17, 2018 at the age of 62. Ernie’s love for his wife Catherine and the pride he felt for his sons Cody and Kyle exceeded his passion for gardening, hockey and being a member of the “Hackers”. He had a love of music as many remember him as a DJ at local events and fundraisers. He was a master craftsman, who took pride in his work and never said no to lending a hand or giving advice. Ernie was a lifelong resident of Manitoulin Island and has touched many hearts. He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. Beloved husband of Catherine. Predeceased by wife Michelle (nee Cadieux). Proud father of Cody (Rachelle) and Kyle. Dear son of Blanche McDermid, father Duncan (predeceased). Loving brother of Karen Maguire (Russ Tate), Kathy Wilson (John), Linda Williamson (Barry), Fran Cox and Ed McDermid (Sheila). Predeceased by brother-in-law Bernard Maguire. Will be forever remembered by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews. Cremation with graveside for family and friends was at 1pm Friday, June 22, 2018 in Mindemoya Cemetery. A drop-in gathering followed at the Mutchmor Gallery, Providence Bay. Donations to Mindemoya Hospital Auxillary. or charity of choice.

