GERALD “GERRY” STARRING TIMMERMANS July 27, 1923 – June 21, 2018

Gerry Timmermans passed away suddenly in the early morning hours of June 21, 2018 at the Little Current Hospital. His was a life well lived as he approached his 95th birthday. Gerry proudly served his country as a member of the Air Force over England in World War II where he met his English bride, Betty. Gerry was born in Blind River and moved in 1952 to take up his position of Canada Customs Officer in the Port of Little Current. He held that position for 21 years. Gerry established several businesses during his time including Tim’s & Company, which is now known as Rona. He dedicated his efforts to the community serving as Mayor of Little Current from 1979 until 1986. His town legacy as Mayor includes the establishment of water, sewer and sidewalks. He was also a proud member of the Board of Directors of the Manitoulin Centennial Manor and Manitoulin Health Centre. Gerry was predeceased by his English bride, Elizabeth Timmermans in 2003. He is survived by his children, Robert Timmermans of Bangkok, Catherine (David) Andrews of Port Elgin, Ontario and Craig (Kelly) Timmermans of Little Current; his grandchildren, Todd Andrews of Michigan, Brett Andrews of Bowmanville, Carson Timmermans of Little Current and Courtney Bindon of Sudbury. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Little Current on Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 1 pm until 4 pm. Everyone is welcome to stop in for a cup of tea in honour of Gerry. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Manitoulin Centennial Manor or Manitoulin Health Centre. The family would like to take a moment to thank the doctors, nursing staff and paramedics of the Little Current Hospital for taking such good care of Gerry in his passing.

