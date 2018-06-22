GORE BAY—Construction of the new clubhouse at its hatchery building by the Gore Bay and District Fish and Game Club (GBFGC) has begun. The new clubhouse will have a strong public educational component to it.

The walls are up and club members are now waiting for an inspection to take place and will then have the wiring and insulation done, said Ches Witty, a member of the GBFGC, on Monday.

The new building is a clubhouse building but it will provide an educational component for public school students. There will be displays on hand, such as invasive species, and the fish that the club are raising in the hatchery (which adjoins the clubhouse). The educational component is the big part of the project, for instance the club will have a place for the kids to stay when they come down to see the fish the club are raising in the hatchery. The club will also be able to hold meetings, gatherings and functions in the building.

- Advertisement -

The building, whose foundation was poured by Dennis McCann of McCann Concrete last fall, “is 18×25 foot in size,” said Mr. Witty.

The Doug A. Smith Family Foundation provided a donation of $30,000 toward the construction of the new building.

Mr. Witty further pointed out the building is being put up in partnership with the town of Gore Bay. “We have always had a good relationship with the town. This building wouldn’t be possible without the people who have made donations and the town of Gore Bay.”

Mr. Witty said that among those who have been helping with the construction of the building are Ian Anderson, Murray Orford, Eric Ruediger, Chris Robinson, Don Pogue and Dennis Belanger. The latter “has been really good in helping out. Dennis is not a member of our club but he has been there every day we have been working.”

As well, Mr. Witty noted Ron Campbell of Dad’s Sales and Service donated his large machine to help stand up the walls and to put all the trusses in. “Also we have been working with Noble Lumber for materials and supplies and John Lewis who has provided such good service in providing the wood for the building.”

Mr. Witty added, “We are getting great help from the people on hand but we could use more people to help out. If anyone, whether they are club members or not, wants to help out it would be very much appreciated. More help is needed.” Anyone wanting to help out can contact Chris Robinson, president of the GBFGC, at Robinson Auto Supply during the day at 705-282-2090 or at home, 705-282-3081.