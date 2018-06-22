Petition to be drafted to explore concerns with use of Garlon in Central Manitoulin

MINDEMOYA—Prior to Central Manitoulin council or its Safety Security and Health (SSH) committee taking a formal stance in pursuing the province in regards to restricting Garlon spraying in the municipality, the committee requested one of the proponents who brought the concerns forward to put together a petition asking local residents if they are in favour of restricting Garlon as a method used by Hydro One to remove trees.

This comes after concerns had been raised by several local citizens (with concerns), and Garlon’s use being defended by Hydro One representatives on the spraying of trees in the municipality at a meeting earlier this spring.

At the previous meeting local resident Petra Wall told the committee, “I’m afraid of the long term affects of Garlon spraying, and am asking Central Manitoulin to put something in place. I am asking you (the municipality) to consider publishing a statement in lieu of a herbicide control bylaw, which states, ‘Central Manitoulin is opposed to utilities and ministries or agencies of other levels of government spraying herbicides within its jurisdiction purely for vegetation management purposes’.”

“And to Hydro One. In light of the chronic unemployment on Manitoulin; consider hiring and training students or other Islanders to cut down short trees and shrubs in the summer to give them work and discontinue the use of pesticides and herbicides,” said Ms. Wall.”

At the SSH committee meeting Tuesday, Ms. Wall told the members that, “I am here tonight to hear the committee’s discussion on the issue and answer any questions you may have.”

Councillor Alex Baran told the meeting that in regards to the banning of pesticides like Garlon, “municipalities can’t legislate this. This power has been taken away from municipalities. I completely sympathize with all those in the province who are concerned about Garlon and other pesticides being sprayed. And as often happens these concerns come to council’s plate.”

“But I would suggest it would be better to get these concerns in front of senior government officials,” said Councillor Baran. “If residents want actual changes on this issue they need to take this to the next level of government. And we can liaison with the NDP and our member of provincial government on the changes and concerns that are raised to get more attention to this issue. If you want effective change I think this issue needs to go to the next level of government.”

“I agree it is a concern,” said Ms. Wall. “But moral persuasion, we as a group are saying we don’t want our children or grandchildren having to deal with it and if enough people raise the concerns maybe something will be done. We’re interested in reducing the amount of chemicals and pesticides being used to kill trees.”

Councillor Derek Stephens inquired as to how many municipalities on the Island have banned the use of Garlon spray in their communities, and was told at this point there are three. “So if we do the same almost half of the municipalities on the Island would be in the same position. The Island is unique in that municipalities do have a say in what they want and don’t want taking place in communities. Looking at the possible risks and chemicals in Garlon I would see no problem in having a policy that we don’t want Garlon being used in the community by hydro and other agencies to spray trees.”

Mayor Richard Stephens noted, “my thoughts are in line with Alex that this is more of a provincial than a municipal issue. Our (council) involvement is limited, but we can work with our MPP and liaison.”

“I know at the presentation Hydro One made at a previous meeting under the occupational health and safety act they don’t have to wear special gear to apply Garlon,” said Councillor Ted Taylor. “They use backpacks with the spray and target individual trees to spray their stumps.” He noted as well if Hydro One cannot remove or keep trees down he is concerned with situations, like one this winter, in which hydro was out for six hours at one point. “I’m concerned people will lose their hydro more often if this work is not carried out and trees are not kept back.”

However, Councillor Baran said on the package label for Garlon it says when handling Garlon the user needs to wear goggles and chemical resistant boots, for example.

It was suggested by councillor and committee chair Linda Farquhar that she “would like to see someone who is interested in this issue drafting a petition and canvassing Central Manitoulin taxpayers as to whether they are concerned with Garlon spraying in the municipality. If that is the case then we could go MPP (Michael) Mantha to talk about this and bring this issue forward.” She cautioned that as farmers use different pesticides for crops they would understandably not be in favour of banning all pesticide use in the municipality.

Ms. Wall said she is in agreement that if farmers have to use different pesticides to make sure crops grow and are free of insects, it is necessary. But, as for removing trees to keep them down and not have them grow and fall on hydro lines, this could be done manually and would provide needed jobs in areas this would take place.

“I would be willing to start the petition you have suggested,” said Ms. Wall.

Councillor Baran stated, “I agree with the idea of a petition being started. That would provide us with the feeling of residents in the municipality. And it would provide us material to give to Mr. Mantha and take to the province. This is an excellent idea.”

Ms. Wall told the Recorder after the meeting she will draft a petition that will be made available for Central Manitoulin residents to sign if they have concerns. As well, she noted the municipality has recently developed a program to ‘bring back the bees,’ due to the affects neonicotinoids have had on bees nationally and internationally. “We are looking for the same type of thing here, to reduce the chemicals used and not exposing people, our children and grandchildren to all these chemicals; to reduce their (pesticide) use, so people can live healthier lives.”